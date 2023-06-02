Fort Indiantown Gap’s Digital Training Campus provides comprehensive weapons training and serves as the central location for all simulators and simulation based training devices. FTIG is the only installation in the Army to successfully integrate live-virtual-constructive gaming. Advantages to using devices as a stand-alone trainer or in conjunction with our training areas include the ability to cut down or eliminate logistical constraints and a nearly infinite number of times a scenario can be repeated.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Glenn Brennan)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872477
|VIRIN:
|230206-Z-ZC480-116
|Filename:
|DOD_109440345
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-112th IN virtual firing range, by SPC Glenn Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT