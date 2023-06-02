1-112th IN virtual firing range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Indiantown Gap’s Digital Training Campus provides comprehensive weapons training and serves as the central location for all simulators and simulation based training devices. FTIG is the only installation in the Army to successfully integrate live-virtual-constructive gaming. Advantages to using devices as a stand-alone trainer or in conjunction with our training areas include the ability to cut down or eliminate logistical constraints and a nearly infinite number of times a scenario can be repeated.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Glenn Brennan)