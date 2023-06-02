Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-112th IN virtual firing range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Glenn Brennan 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Indiantown Gap’s Digital Training Campus provides comprehensive weapons training and serves as the central location for all simulators and simulation based training devices. FTIG is the only installation in the Army to successfully integrate live-virtual-constructive gaming. Advantages to using devices as a stand-alone trainer or in conjunction with our training areas include the ability to cut down or eliminate logistical constraints and a nearly infinite number of times a scenario can be repeated.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872477
    VIRIN: 230206-Z-ZC480-116
    Filename: DOD_109440345
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-112th IN virtual firing range, by SPC Glenn Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    M4 carbine
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness
    Engagement Skills Trainer

