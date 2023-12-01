Did you know the Air National Guard offers careers on the cutting edge of cyber technology?
The Airmen of the 102d Cyber Operation Squadron hunt existing network threats and defend against attacks by finding and mitigating potential vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, systems or platforms.
This is one of the many ways the Rhode Island National Guard stays Always Ready, Always There.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 11:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872476
|VIRIN:
|230112-Z-QX677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109440338
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RI, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 102d Cyber Operation Squadron, by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
