Did you know the Air National Guard offers careers on the cutting edge of cyber technology?



The Airmen of the 102d Cyber Operation Squadron hunt existing network threats and defend against attacks by finding and mitigating potential vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, systems or platforms.



This is one of the many ways the Rhode Island National Guard stays Always Ready, Always There.