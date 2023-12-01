Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    Did you know the Air National Guard offers careers on the cutting edge of cyber technology?

    The Airmen of the 102d Cyber Operation Squadron hunt existing network threats and defend against attacks by finding and mitigating potential vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, systems or platforms.

    This is one of the many ways the Rhode Island National Guard stays Always Ready, Always There.

