Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan Culture: Jerseys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The end of the duty week is synonymous with jerseys here at the Wolf Pack. It’s one of the unique traditions here that makes an assignment at Kunsan unlike any other. But there may be more to just buying one and sewing on a ton of patches.
    This edition of ‘Kunsan Culture’ will dive a bit deeper into some of the rules you may have been overlooking.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 02:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872472
    VIRIN: 230201-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109440117
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Culture: Jerseys, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patches
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Jerseys
    Kunsan Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT