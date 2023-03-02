Kunsan Culture: Jerseys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The end of the duty week is synonymous with jerseys here at the Wolf Pack. It’s one of the unique traditions here that makes an assignment at Kunsan unlike any other. But there may be more to just buying one and sewing on a ton of patches.

This edition of ‘Kunsan Culture’ will dive a bit deeper into some of the rules you may have been overlooking.