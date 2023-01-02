U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a demolition range during Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR-TE) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 1, 2023. MLR-TE is a large-scale, service-level exercise designed to train, develop, and experiment with the 3d MLR as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force, led by 3d Marine Division, operating as a Stand-in Force across a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 21:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872470
|VIRIN:
|230201-M-CG913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109440041
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MLR-TE 3d LCT Demolition Range, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT