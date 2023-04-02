253rd Engineer Battalion Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Peggy Grunewald speaks on the 253rd Engineer Battalion's exceptional meritorious service in support of operations Spartan Shield and Freedom's Sentinel. The meritorious unit commendation gets awarded to units for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services during military operations against an armed enemy. The unit's superior performance and engineering contributions provided lasting impacts on the United States Central Command's area of responsibility.