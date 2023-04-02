Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    253rd Engineer Battalion Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation Award

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Pfc. Justin Fallon, Staff Sgt. Tinisha Mellein and Pfc. Anthony Nadeau

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Peggy Grunewald speaks on the 253rd Engineer Battalion's exceptional meritorious service in support of operations Spartan Shield and Freedom's Sentinel. The meritorious unit commendation gets awarded to units for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services during military operations against an armed enemy. The unit's superior performance and engineering contributions provided lasting impacts on the United States Central Command's area of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 21:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872469
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-OP329-001
    Filename: DOD_109440034
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: AZ, US

    TAGS

    Deployment
    Meritorious Unit Commendation
    AZNG
    253rd Engineer Battalion

