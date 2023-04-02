Lt. Col. Peggy Grunewald speaks on the 253rd Engineer Battalion's exceptional meritorious service in support of operations Spartan Shield and Freedom's Sentinel. The meritorious unit commendation gets awarded to units for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services during military operations against an armed enemy. The unit's superior performance and engineering contributions provided lasting impacts on the United States Central Command's area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 21:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872469
|VIRIN:
|230204-Z-OP329-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109440034
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 253rd Engineer Battalion Receives Meritorious Unit Commendation Award, by PFC Justin Fallon, SSG Tinisha Mellein and PFC Anthony Nadeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT