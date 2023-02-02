Port of Phoenix Cargo B-Roll

B-Roll of Port of Phoenix Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and Agriculture Specialists inspecting cargo utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872468
|VIRIN:
|230202-H-AT513-101
|Filename:
|DOD_109439942
|Length:
|00:06:02
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
