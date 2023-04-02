Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) worked with Sailors and MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23) to transport nearly 1.9 million pounds of ordnance to Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook and complete the ship's ammunition offload. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 18:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872464
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-XP477-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109439911
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Ammo Offload Short, by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT