Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2SFAB Winter Valex 2023: CAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Nolan Brewer and Pfc. Austin Robertson

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade conducted a force package validation exercise from Jan. 28th, 2023 to Feb. 10th, 2023. The exercise simulates SFAB advisors deploying to the fictional nation of Amari.

    The validation tests soldier’s ability to navigate a foreign airport, interact with a U.S. embassy team, conduct a key leader engagement, build rapport, assess a partner forces’ abilities and needs, recommend a plan, respond to crisis, conduct prolonged field care, and conduct a combined arms rehearsal.

    The 2nd Security Force Assistance Security Brigade trains to prepare for crisis and conflict. It also has a regular theater security cooperation mission where it sends two force packages to various countries in Africa twice a year for six month deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872460
    VIRIN: 230202-A-LB938-454
    Filename: DOD_109439806
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2SFAB Winter Valex 2023: CAR, by PFC Nolan Brewer and PFC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Fort Bragg
    SFAB
    SETAF
    2SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT