U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, hone their skills with individually assigned M4A1 carbines via Engagement Skills Trainer, Feb 4, 2023 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The EST is a valuable training tool that allows Soldiers to practice utilizing small arms in a cost effective and controlled environment. The efficient use of small arms is a vital skill required to keep Soldiers safe and combat effective. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Uriah Clites)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2023 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872459
|VIRIN:
|230204-Z-FG684-001
|PIN:
|3232
|Filename:
|DOD_109439805
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Soldiers train on EST, by SGT Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
fire
guard
drill
gun
firing
shooting
gunner
m4
simulation
systems
enemy
gas
sgt
electronic
simulated
infantry
weapons
training
artillery
national guard
at
est
accuracy
112
engage
accurate
individual
1-112th
engaging
m4a1
individual weapons
gas powered
annual trainng
air powered
LEAVE A COMMENT