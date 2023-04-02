Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers train on EST

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, hone their skills with individually assigned M4A1 carbines via Engagement Skills Trainer, Feb 4, 2023 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The EST is a valuable training tool that allows Soldiers to practice utilizing small arms in a cost effective and controlled environment. The efficient use of small arms is a vital skill required to keep Soldiers safe and combat effective. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.05.2023 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872459
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-FG684-001
    PIN: 3232
    Filename: DOD_109439805
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers train on EST, by SGT Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    fire

    guard

    drill

    gun

    firing

    shooting

    gunner

    m4

    simulation

    systems

    enemy

    gas

    sgt

    electronic

    simulated

    infantry

    weapons

    training

    artillery

    national guard

    at

    est

    accuracy

    112

    engage

    accurate

    individual

    1-112th

    engaging

    m4a1

    individual weapons

    gas powered

    annual trainng

    air powered

    TAGS

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    Training
    Engagement Skills Trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT