Soldiers train on EST

U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, hone their skills with individually assigned M4A1 carbines via Engagement Skills Trainer, Feb 4, 2023 at Fort Indiantown Gap. The EST is a valuable training tool that allows Soldiers to practice utilizing small arms in a cost effective and controlled environment. The efficient use of small arms is a vital skill required to keep Soldiers safe and combat effective. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Uriah Clites)