2SFAB Winter VALEX: Embassy Brief

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade conducted a force package validation exercise from Jan. 28th, 2023 to Feb. 10th, 2023. The exercise simulates SFAB advisors deploying to the fictional nation of Amari.
The validation tests soldier’s ability to navigate a foreign airport, interact with a U.S. embassy team, conduct a key leader engagement, build rapport, assess a partner forces’ abilities and needs, recommend a plan, respond to crisis, conduct prolonged field care, and conduct a combined arms rehearsal.
The 2nd Security Force Assistance Security Brigade trains to prepare for crisis and conflict. It also has a regular theater security cooperation mission where it sends two force packages to various countries in Africa twice a year for six month deployments.
