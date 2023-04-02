Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior - Ep. 2 (part 2) - Gut Health

This is the second episode of the “Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior” series based on Shirley’s “Fit to Fight” class that he has developed. This episode focuses on teaching Guardsmen to make better nutritional choices and why healthy eating is important. This is the first part of a two-part episode, during which he explains how our diet affects our overall health. (NOTE: The information provided in the video are the personal opinions of Col. Mark “Doc” Shirley based on his years of medical expertise and are not the official view of the Nebraska National Guard or the United States Air Force).
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 15:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872449
|VIRIN:
|221130-Z-SP306-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109439773
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
