    Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior - Ep. 2 (part 2) - Gut Health

    NE, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    This is the second episode of the “Tactical Ready Warrior, Ready Tactical Warrior” series based on Shirley’s “Fit to Fight” class that he has developed. This episode focuses on teaching Guardsmen to make better nutritional choices and why healthy eating is important. This is the first part of a two-part episode, during which he explains how our diet affects our overall health. (NOTE: The information provided in the video are the personal opinions of Col. Mark “Doc” Shirley based on his years of medical expertise and are not the official view of the Nebraska National Guard or the United States Air Force).

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 15:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872449
    VIRIN: 221130-Z-SP306-1001
    Filename: DOD_109439773
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: NE, US

    Nutrition
    Nebraska
    Fit to Fight
    Fitness
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    Nebraska Air National Guard

