A KC-10 Extender from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron departs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 4, 2023, to take part in Exercise Dare & Prevail. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2023 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872439
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-UO935-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109439434
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-10 departs PSAB for exercise Dare & Prevail, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT