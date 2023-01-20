Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 departs PSAB for exercise Dare & Prevail

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.20.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A KC-10 Extender from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron departs from Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 4, 2023, to take part in Exercise Dare & Prevail. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2023 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872439
    VIRIN: 230204-F-UO935-9001
    Filename: DOD_109439434
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 departs PSAB for exercise Dare & Prevail, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    PSAB
    Dare & Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT