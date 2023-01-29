Chaplain David Martin, North Fort Hood Chapel Officer in Charge, held a football watch parting for soldiers on North Fort Hood.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 21:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872435
|VIRIN:
|230129-A-GB556-886
|Filename:
|DOD_109439151
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Football Watch Party, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT