Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, invites people to the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2023 air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023. The air show on March 25 and 26 will feature a wide array of aerial demonstrations and other events for everyone to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 17:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872423
    VIRIN: 230131-F-AL288-1471
    Filename: DOD_109438928
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2023, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    community
    DMAFB
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2023
    TLOA 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT