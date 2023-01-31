video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872423" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, invites people to the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2023 air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023. The air show on March 25 and 26 will feature a wide array of aerial demonstrations and other events for everyone to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)