Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flightline operations, taxiing and takeoffs alongside United States Air Force during week one of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, January 25, 2023. Participating aircraft included the A-10 Thunderbolt II, FGR-4 Typhoon and EA-18G Growler.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872421
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-LD225-956
|Filename:
|DOD_109438894
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF and RAAF Flightline Operations RF 23-1, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT