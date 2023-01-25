Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF and RAAF Flightline Operations RF 23-1

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force conduct flightline operations, taxiing and takeoffs alongside United States Air Force during week one of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, January 25, 2023. Participating aircraft included the A-10 Thunderbolt II, FGR-4 Typhoon and EA-18G Growler.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872421
    VIRIN: 230125-F-LD225-956
    Filename: DOD_109438894
    Length: 00:07:46
    Location: NV, US

    This work, RAF and RAAF Flightline Operations RF 23-1, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    ACC
    Nellis
    RAF
    RAAF
    USAFWC
    RFNAFB

