Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th TRS A-10 VR simulation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    A student from the 355th Training Squadron uses virtual reality technology at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. The students are able to perform training flights using VR to build their knowledge before taking to the skies for their official training flights. The 355th TRS is always working to improve the quality of their training to better prepare future pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872413
    VIRIN: 230117-F-AL288-1274
    Filename: DOD_109438733
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th TRS A-10 VR simulation, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VR
    A-10
    training
    DMAFB
    355 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT