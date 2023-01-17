355th TRS A-10 VR simulation

A student from the 355th Training Squadron uses virtual reality technology at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. The students are able to perform training flights using VR to build their knowledge before taking to the skies for their official training flights. The 355th TRS is always working to improve the quality of their training to better prepare future pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872413
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-AL288-1274
|Filename:
|DOD_109438733
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
