Local Reporter Embedded at DoD Fire Academy for Structural Exercise

Nathan Mayer, KLST-TV and KSAN-TV multimedia journalist, embeds himself with students and instructors at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. He joins them as they respond to fire scenario at a building. This training is part of Block 3 of 5, of the 3-month Fire Protection Apprentice Course.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872407
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-SL509-009
|Filename:
|DOD_109438623
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
