Soldiers participate in classes at the SFL-TAP Center on Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 25- 27, 2023. Soldiers who are transitioning out of the Army are required to take courses provided by the Veterans Employment Training Service.
Classes are held at the SFL-TAP Center every week, from Wednesday to Friday. In these courses and workshops, Soldiers learn how to create resumes, market themselves to employers, find jobs that suit their skills, and much more.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872406
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-UP538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438622
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Transition Assistance Program prepares soldiers for life outside the military, by PV2 Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bliss
LEAVE A COMMENT