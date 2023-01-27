Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transition Assistance Program prepares soldiers for life outside the military

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Pvt. Charlie Duke 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers participate in classes at the SFL-TAP Center on Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 25- 27, 2023. Soldiers who are transitioning out of the Army are required to take courses provided by the Veterans Employment Training Service.

    Classes are held at the SFL-TAP Center every week, from Wednesday to Friday. In these courses and workshops, Soldiers learn how to create resumes, market themselves to employers, find jobs that suit their skills, and much more.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872406
    VIRIN: 230127-A-UP538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109438622
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

