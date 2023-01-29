B-Roll: 4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition- Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division (MARDIV), Marine Forces Reserve, patrol as part of the 4th MARDIV Rifle Squad Competition on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2023. The three-day event tested the Marines across a variety of infantry skills to determine the most combat effective rifle squad within the 4th MARDIV. MCB Camp Lejeune training facilities allow warfighters to be ready today and prepare for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tanner Bernat)