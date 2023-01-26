Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Sgt. Xavier Melendez-Collazo (English version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Xavier Melendez-Collazo, a military police officer with 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, and a native of Orocovis, Puerto Rico, shares what he enjoys most about his job at Fort Stewart, Geogia, Jan. 26, 2023. Melendez has a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology and is working towards earning his master’s degree in counseling. His career goals include earning the rank of Staff Sergeant, then eventually commissioning as an officer. Melendez wants to lead by example, and he hopes his story encourages other Puerto Ricans to join the Army.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872394
    VIRIN: 230203-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109438569
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: OROCOVIS, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Sgt. Xavier Melendez-Collazo (English version), by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Stewart
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    16th Military Police Brigade
    385th Military Police Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT