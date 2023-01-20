KC-46 Air Refueling

A KC-46 Pegasus refuels another KC-46 near Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan.20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|OK, US
