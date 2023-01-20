Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Air Refueling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-46 Pegasus refuels another KC-46 near Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan.20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872393
    VIRIN: 230202-F-KL977-0001
    Filename: DOD_109438567
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Air Refueling, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Training
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT