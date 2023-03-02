Chaplain (Maj.) Anthony Foxworth, Brigade Chaplain for 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses the importance of Four Chaplain's Day, Feb. 3, at Ft. Benning, Ga. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 13:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872392
|VIRIN:
|230203-A-JZ147-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109438565
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Four Chaplain's Day, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
