    Four Chaplain's Day

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Anthony Foxworth, Brigade Chaplain for 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses the importance of Four Chaplain's Day, Feb. 3, at Ft. Benning, Ga. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:59
