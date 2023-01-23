Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Made Me Who I Am: NROTC Scholarship

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Capt. Thomas Brown, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Raleigh, talks of his experience going through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Marine Option scholarship program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco and Sgt. Brandon Salas)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872391
    VIRIN: 230123-M-WM968-001
    Filename: DOD_109438561
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Education
    NROTC
    MCRC
    RS Raleigh
    4MCD

