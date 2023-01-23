It's Made Me Who I Am: NROTC Scholarship

U.S. Marine Capt. Thomas Brown, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Raleigh, talks of his experience going through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Marine Option scholarship program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco and Sgt. Brandon Salas)
