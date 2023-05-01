What We Bring To the Fight: K-9

SrA Caleb Davis, K-9 Handler from the 628th Security Forces Squadron trains his dog on a series of exercises to demonstrate his role in "What we bring to the Fight" social media campaign on January 26, 2023. This campaign allows Airmen to explain their unit’s role in accomplishing the Air Force mission and helps create a repository of multimedia products that showcase the Airmen of Joint Base Charleston performing their unit’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Joshua De Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 14:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872388
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-DP685-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438540
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
