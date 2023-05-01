What We Bring To the Fight: K-9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SrA Caleb Davis, K-9 Handler from the 628th Security Forces Squadron trains his dog on a series of exercises to demonstrate his role in "What we bring to the Fight" social media campaign on January 26, 2023. This campaign allows Airmen to explain their unit’s role in accomplishing the Air Force mission and helps create a repository of multimedia products that showcase the Airmen of Joint Base Charleston performing their unit’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Joshua De Guzman)