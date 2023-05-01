Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What We Bring To the Fight: K-9

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    SrA Caleb Davis, K-9 Handler from the 628th Security Forces Squadron trains his dog on a series of exercises to demonstrate his role in "What we bring to the Fight" social media campaign on January 26, 2023. This campaign allows Airmen to explain their unit’s role in accomplishing the Air Force mission and helps create a repository of multimedia products that showcase the Airmen of Joint Base Charleston performing their unit’s mission. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Joshua De Guzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872388
    VIRIN: 230126-F-DP685-9001
    Filename: DOD_109438540
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What We Bring To the Fight: K-9, by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    K-9
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th Security Forces Squadron
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    What We Bring To The Fight

