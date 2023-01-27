Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd MXG hosts Load Crew of the Year B-Roll

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Maintenance Group hosted a Load Crew of the Year competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2023. Four crews from the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron were judged in preparatory tasks in addition to quickly, safely and accurately loading munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir and Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872385
    VIRIN: 230127-F-HU126-1002
    Filename: DOD_109438521
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd MXG hosts Load Crew of the Year B-Roll, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    munitions
    weapons
    load comp
    23rd Wing
    74th FGS

