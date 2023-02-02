Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruiter Extension Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Brig. Gen. Walker Field and SgtMaj. Edwin Mota announce the Recruiter Extension Program to recruiters in the Eastern Recruiting Region Feb. 3, 2023. The program which was published in the MARADMIN 020/23 is designed to keep experienced canvassing recruiters committed to supporting the Marine Corps' end strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872377
    VIRIN: 230202-M-FX088-725
    Filename: DOD_109438373
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiter Extension Program, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiters
    ERR
    Eastern Recruiting Region
    Recruiter Extension Program
    MARADMIN 020/23
    Brig. Gen. Walker Field and SgtMaj. Edwin Mota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT