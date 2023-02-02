Brig. Gen. Walker Field and SgtMaj. Edwin Mota announce the Recruiter Extension Program to recruiters in the Eastern Recruiting Region Feb. 3, 2023. The program which was published in the MARADMIN 020/23 is designed to keep experienced canvassing recruiters committed to supporting the Marine Corps' end strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 13:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872377
|VIRIN:
|230202-M-FX088-725
|Filename:
|DOD_109438373
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Recruiter Extension Program, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
