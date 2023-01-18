U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a simulated raid during a Raid Leaders Course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9-20, 2023. EOTG Raid Leaders Course enhances Marines' tactics, techniques, and procedures applicable to raid operations for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872376
|VIRIN:
|230118-M-LS844-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438359
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, EOTG | Raid Leaders Course, by Sgt Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT