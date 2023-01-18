Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOTG | Raid Leaders Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher  

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a simulated raid during a Raid Leaders Course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9-20, 2023. EOTG Raid Leaders Course enhances Marines' tactics, techniques, and procedures applicable to raid operations for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872376
    VIRIN: 230118-M-LS844-2001
    Filename: DOD_109438359
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    USMC
    I MEF
    1st MARDIV
    2nd Battalion 1st Marines
    Raid Leaders Course
    EOTG

