Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore INDOC Segment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Good Morning, and Welcome to Naval District Washington, the Quarterdeck of the Navy. Watch as Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore explains her time in the U.S. Navy and her journey to NDW. In this video you will find her commandant priorities and her expectations for new workers at NDW. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 872372
    VIRIN: 230201-N-DD308-283
    Filename: DOD_109438326
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore INDOC Segment, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Admiral
    Installation
    INDOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT