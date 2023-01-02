Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore INDOC Segment

Good Morning, and Welcome to Naval District Washington, the Quarterdeck of the Navy. Watch as Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore explains her time in the U.S. Navy and her journey to NDW. In this video you will find her commandant priorities and her expectations for new workers at NDW. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)
