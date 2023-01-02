Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore INDOC Segment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Good Morning, and Welcome to Naval District Washington, the Quarterdeck of the Navy. Watch as Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore explains her time in the U.S. Navy and her journey to NDW. In this video you will find her commandant priorities and her expectations for new workers at NDW. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oliver Serna)