    AAFB 2022 Year in Review

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 97th Air Mobility Wing trains year round to develop exceptional mobility Airmen. This video showcases the training exercises and events in the year 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872364
    VIRIN: 230112-F-KL977-0002
    Filename: DOD_109438212
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFB 2022 Year in Review, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Year in Review
    Training
    Altus AFB
    AETC

