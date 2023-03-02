Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Action Network: Small Group Discussions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Darius Caldwell 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Today’s resource is the quarterly Small Group Discussion. The SGD
    conversations are meant to be casual and to help increase your connection with and understanding of the people you work with. The SGD flyer also includes agencies to visit, websites, and apps. Connect with your Wingmen! Stay Reserve Ready!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872360
    VIRIN: 230203-D-KF771-301
    Filename: DOD_109438190
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Network: Small Group Discussions, by Darius Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Air Force
    Readiness
    AFRC Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT