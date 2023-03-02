Community Action Network: Small Group Discussions

Today’s resource is the quarterly Small Group Discussion. The SGD
conversations are meant to be casual and to help increase your connection with and understanding of the people you work with. The SGD flyer also includes agencies to visit, websites, and apps. Connect with your Wingmen! Stay Reserve Ready!
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872360
|VIRIN:
|230203-D-KF771-301
|Filename:
|DOD_109438190
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
