    8th Engineer Support Battalion conducts airfield damage repair alongside U.S. Navy Seabees and Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 during Winter Pioneer 23

    ATALNTIC, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines from throughout II Marine Expeditionary Force, trained alongside U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, to conduct airfield damage repair training during Exercise Winter Pioneer 23 on Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic Oak Grove, Atlantic, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2023. Winter Pioneer 23 is a tactical level exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction units to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872359
    VIRIN: 230201-M-MU578-1001
    Filename: DOD_109438188
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: ATALNTIC, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 8th Engineer Support Battalion conducts airfield damage repair alongside U.S. Navy Seabees and Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 during Winter Pioneer 23, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineering
    USNORTHCOM
    Naval Integration
    Force Design 2030
    Winter Pioneer

