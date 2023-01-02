U.S. Marines from throughout II Marine Expeditionary Force, trained alongside U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, to conduct airfield damage repair training during Exercise Winter Pioneer 23 on Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic Oak Grove, Atlantic, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2023. Winter Pioneer 23 is a tactical level exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction units to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
This work, 8th Engineer Support Battalion conducts airfield damage repair alongside U.S. Navy Seabees and Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 during Winter Pioneer 23, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto
