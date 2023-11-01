STARCART 2.0 capabilities

The 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron recently tested the capabilities of the new STARCART 2.0 during A-10 refuels.
The upgrade provides a more compact fuel system which pumps fuel from a detached fuel tank and minimizes the preparation time required to reach airworthiness in the event a rapid departure.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872356
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438142
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
