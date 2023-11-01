Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron recently tested the capabilities of the new STARCART 2.0 during A-10 refuels.
    The upgrade provides a more compact fuel system which pumps fuel from a detached fuel tank and minimizes the preparation time required to reach airworthiness in the event a rapid departure.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872356
    VIRIN: 230111-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109438142
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, STARCART 2.0 capabilities, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    refuels
    STARCART

