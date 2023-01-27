23rd MXG hosts Load Crew of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 23rd Maintenance Group hosted a Load Crew of the Year competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2023.



Four crews from the 74th Fighter Generation Squadron were judged in preparatory tasks in addition to quickly, safely and accurately loading munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir and Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)