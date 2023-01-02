The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, accompanied by Seileen Mullen, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visited military bases in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 1, 2023, as part of a U.S. Forces Japan tour. During their visit Cisneros and Mullen spoke in open town halls for all status of forces agreement community members and met with military leadership to discuss readiness issues such as healthcare access and education for military-connected children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872353
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-DG088-813
|Filename:
|DOD_109438070
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Visits Okinawa, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
