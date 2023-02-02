Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Visits Okinawa (clean with music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, accompanied by Seileen Mullen, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visited military bases in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 1, 2023, as part of a U.S. Forces Japan tour. During their visit Cisneros and Mullen spoke in open town halls for all status of forces agreement community members and met with military leadership to discuss readiness issues such as healthcare access and education for military-connected children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)