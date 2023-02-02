Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Visits Okinawa (clean with music)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Honorable Gilbert Cisneros, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, accompanied by Seileen Mullen, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs visited military bases in Okinawa, Japan Feb. 1, 2023, as part of a U.S. Forces Japan tour. During their visit Cisneros and Mullen spoke in open town halls for all status of forces agreement community members and met with military leadership to discuss readiness issues such as healthcare access and education for military-connected children. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872352
    VIRIN: 230202-N-DG088-681
    Filename: DOD_109438068
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Visits Okinawa (clean with music), by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Foster
    Readiness
    AFN Okinawa
    Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness
    Gilbert Cisneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT