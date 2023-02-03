Wyvern 1 Radio February 3 2023

On this episode of “Wyvern 1 Radio” the 31st FW Commander, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, and the 31st FW Command Chief, CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, join us in the studio to discuss the Wing’s primary areas of focus and objectives for 2023. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)
