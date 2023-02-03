Wyvern 1 Radio February 3 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of “Wyvern 1 Radio” the 31st FW Commander, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, and the 31st FW Command Chief, CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, join us in the studio to discuss the Wing’s primary areas of focus and objectives for 2023. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)