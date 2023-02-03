Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 1 Radio February 3 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    On this episode of “Wyvern 1 Radio” the 31st FW Commander, Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, and the 31st FW Command Chief, CMSgt Jeremy Unterseher, join us in the studio to discuss the Wing’s primary areas of focus and objectives for 2023. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872351
    VIRIN: 230203-F-VJ231-878
    Filename: DOD_109438067
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio February 3 2023, by A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 FW
    Wyvern
    Wyvern Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT