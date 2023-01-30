Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23rd MUNS, 122nd FG team up for exercise Guardian Blitz

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 122nd Fighter group established a contingency location at Moody Air Force Base in support of exercise Guardian Blitz. Moody served as a forward operating location for our visitors and enabled them to project combat airpower further, faster. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872350
    VIRIN: 230203-F-BU839-1001
    Filename: DOD_109438057
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 23rd MUNS, 122nd FG team up for exercise Guardian Blitz, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    15th Air Force
    15th Air Force Command Team
    122nd Fighter Group

