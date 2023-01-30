23rd MUNS, 122nd FG team up for exercise Guardian Blitz

The 122nd Fighter group established a contingency location at Moody Air Force Base in support of exercise Guardian Blitz. Moody served as a forward operating location for our visitors and enabled them to project combat airpower further, faster. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872350
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-BU839-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109438057
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
