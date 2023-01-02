Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    83 Years of the 31st Fighter Wing

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Aviano Air Base celebrates the 83rd birthday of the 31st Fighter Wing, Feb. 1, 2023. The mission of the 31st FW is to deter through safe, secure and effective operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872345
    VIRIN: 230201-F-JP321-962
    Filename: DOD_109438000
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 83 Years of the 31st Fighter Wing, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    USAFE

    Aviano

    AF

    U.S. Air Force

    USAF

    3rd Air Force

    AFN Europe

    AFN Aviano

    Third Air Force

    Return with Honor

    serving america’s best

    Wyvern

    Dority

    United States Air Force in Europe and Africa

    fighting wyvern

    83rd
    Wyvern Birthday
    31st fighter wing birthday
    83 years

