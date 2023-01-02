Aviano Air Base celebrates the 83rd birthday of the 31st Fighter Wing, Feb. 1, 2023. The mission of the 31st FW is to deter through safe, secure and effective operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872345
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-JP321-962
|Filename:
|DOD_109438000
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 83 Years of the 31st Fighter Wing, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Aviano
AF
U.S. Air Force
USAF
3rd Air Force
AFN Europe
AFN Aviano
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
fighting wyvern
