Air Assault in Alaska

Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment Soldiers execute an air assault training mission outside of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2022. Air assaults are necessary for military operations that require a rapid response or when the terrain or other factors make ground transportation too difficult or dangerous. By using air assault methods, the 297th INF can rapidly deploy troops and equipment to their destination, enabling them to complete their mission more quickly and safely. (Video by SPC Bradford Jackson)
Copyrighted music secured by Premiumbeat.com/song: Spirit of War by DeKibo/License #4176529
Copyrighted music secured by Premiumbeat.com/song: The Warriors
by Chris Phaze & Shooter by Chris Phaze/ License #4176525
|07.20.2022
|02.03.2023 01:07
|Video Productions
|872335
|210720-A-AJ907-1002
|720
|DOD_109437602
|00:02:42
|JBER, AK, US
|0
|0
