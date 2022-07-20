Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault in Alaska

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment Soldiers execute an air assault training mission outside of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July 20, 2022. Air assaults are necessary for military operations that require a rapid response or when the terrain or other factors make ground transportation too difficult or dangerous. By using air assault methods, the 297th INF can rapidly deploy troops and equipment to their destination, enabling them to complete their mission more quickly and safely. (Video by SPC Bradford Jackson)

    Copyrighted music secured by Premiumbeat.com/song: Spirit of War by DeKibo/License #4176529

    Copyrighted music secured by Premiumbeat.com/song: The Warriors
    by Chris Phaze & Shooter by Chris Phaze/ License #4176525

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Blackhawk
    RECON
    Air Assault
    Infantry
    Alaska Army National Guard

