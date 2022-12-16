video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For over 200 years, the Army National Guard has been there to answer the call. Citizen Soldiers willing to make a difference, for The Last Frontier and our country. We are Alaskans and Alaska is our home. This is a tribute to the story of our service and sacrifice.



(Social Media Video by SPC Bradford Jackson)



Copyright music secured by Premiumbeat.com song: Fortitude and Patriotism

by Serj Anto /LICENSE #4325828