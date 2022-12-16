Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are Alaskans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    For over 200 years, the Army National Guard has been there to answer the call. Citizen Soldiers willing to make a difference, for The Last Frontier and our country. We are Alaskans and Alaska is our home. This is a tribute to the story of our service and sacrifice.

    (Social Media Video by SPC Bradford Jackson)

    Copyright music secured by Premiumbeat.com song: Fortitude and Patriotism
    by Serj Anto /LICENSE #4325828

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 01:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872334
    VIRIN: 221216-A-AJ907-1001
    PIN: 1216
    Filename: DOD_109437601
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    United
    Army National Guard
    Patriotic
    Stand Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT