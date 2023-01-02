Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Lactation Room and Resources PSA

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    Did you know we had a lactation room at BJACH? Well, we do. Some of our moms from the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana wanted to tell you a little bit about it. If you’d like to to speak to our certified lactation counselor you can call our Labor, Delivery & Postpartum ward at (337) 531-3640.

