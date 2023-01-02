BJACH Lactation Room and Resources PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Did you know we had a lactation room at BJACH? Well, we do. Some of our moms from the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana wanted to tell you a little bit about it. If you’d like to to speak to our certified lactation counselor you can call our Labor, Delivery & Postpartum ward at (337) 531-3640.