BJACH Lactation Room and Resources PSA

Did you know we had a lactation room at BJACH? Well, we do. Some of our moms from the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana wanted to tell you a little bit about it. If you’d like to to speak to our certified lactation counselor you can call our Labor, Delivery & Postpartum ward at (337) 531-3640.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 19:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|872327
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-GR633-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109437270
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
