Zama Pulse Jan 2023

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!

This month's news headlines include:

- Commissaries' New Operation Hours

- New Training Facility for Firefighters

- New Training Tools for Firefighters

- 35th CSSB Conducts NCO Induction Ceremony

- High School News Reports

- Dru Hill Holds Concert on Camp Zama

- Setsubun, the Japanese Tradition to Welcome Spring

Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!