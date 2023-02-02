Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse Jan 2023

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - Commissaries' New Operation Hours
    - New Training Facility for Firefighters
    - New Training Tools for Firefighters
    - 35th CSSB Conducts NCO Induction Ceremony
    - High School News Reports
    - Dru Hill Holds Concert on Camp Zama
    - Setsubun, the Japanese Tradition to Welcome Spring
    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 18:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:44
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse Jan 2023, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

