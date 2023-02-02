Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Commissaries' New Operation Hours
- New Training Facility for Firefighters
- New Training Tools for Firefighters
- 35th CSSB Conducts NCO Induction Ceremony
- High School News Reports
- Dru Hill Holds Concert on Camp Zama
- Setsubun, the Japanese Tradition to Welcome Spring
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 18:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|872325
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-MS361-118
|Filename:
|DOD_109437197
|Length:
|00:11:44
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Zama Pulse Jan 2023, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
