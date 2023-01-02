Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Combat Employment Training: Multi-Capable Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 15th Wing received basic training on a variety of topics in support of Agile Combat Employment by learning how to accomplish tasks outside of their core Air Force Speciality codes. Airmen from different AFSC's were introduced and trained on skills including airfield operations, cargo loading and night-vision device fundamentals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872322
    VIRIN: 230201-F-GM429-107
    Filename: DOD_109436870
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment Training: Multi-Capable Airmen, by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    JBPHH
    USAF
    MCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT