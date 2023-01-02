Agile Combat Employment Training: Multi-Capable Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872322" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 15th Wing received basic training on a variety of topics in support of Agile Combat Employment by learning how to accomplish tasks outside of their core Air Force Speciality codes. Airmen from different AFSC's were introduced and trained on skills including airfield operations, cargo loading and night-vision device fundamentals.