Agile Combat Employment Training: Multi-Capable Airmen

Airmen from the 15th Wing received basic training on a variety of topics in support of Agile Combat Employment by learning how to accomplish tasks outside of their core Air Force Speciality codes. Airmen from different AFSC's were introduced and trained on skills including airfield operations, cargo loading and night-vision device fundamentals.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872322
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-GM429-107
|Filename:
|DOD_109436870
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
