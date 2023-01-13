The future of rocket propulsion lies in a propellant with a very "uplifting" name - ASCENT.
Learn about this green fuel and how it's creating safer means for the rocket launches of tomorrow courtesy of Dr. Steven Chambreau's AFRL Inspire talk and via our website: https://bit.ly/AFRLSpaceASCENT
#AFResearchLab | #AFRLInspire | #AFRLInspire22
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872320
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-EG995-582
|Filename:
|DOD_109436831
|Length:
|00:10:27
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Inspire: Dr. Steven Chambreau: Next Generation of Liquid Propellants, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT