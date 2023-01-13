Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Inspire: Dr. Steven Chambreau: Next Generation of Liquid Propellants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The future of rocket propulsion lies in a propellant with a very "uplifting" name - ASCENT.

    Learn about this green fuel and how it's creating safer means for the rocket launches of tomorrow courtesy of Dr. Steven Chambreau's AFRL Inspire talk and via our website: https://bit.ly/AFRLSpaceASCENT

    #AFResearchLab | #AFRLInspire | #AFRLInspire22

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872320
    VIRIN: 230113-F-EG995-582
    Filename: DOD_109436831
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Inspire: Dr. Steven Chambreau: Next Generation of Liquid Propellants, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Inspire
    AFRL Inspire 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT