Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Melissa Wilson - Moral Distress and the Science of Caring

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Moral distress is something that effects operators and military personnel worldwide - and health care providers are no different.

    Learn more about this phenomena and what's being done to alleviate its effects alongside Dr. Melissa Wilson.

    #afresearchlab | #AFRLInspire | #AFRLInspire2022

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872319
    VIRIN: 221215-F-EG995-410
    Filename: DOD_109436819
    Length: 00:15:02
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Melissa Wilson - Moral Distress and the Science of Caring, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Inspire
    AFRL Inspire 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT