Moral distress is something that effects operators and military personnel worldwide - and health care providers are no different.
Learn more about this phenomena and what's being done to alleviate its effects alongside Dr. Melissa Wilson.
#afresearchlab | #AFRLInspire | #AFRLInspire2022
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872319
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-EG995-410
|Filename:
|DOD_109436819
|Length:
|00:15:02
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Melissa Wilson - Moral Distress and the Science of Caring, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
