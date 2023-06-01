Today's #LabLife feature centers on the idea of cultivating a more secure space for satellites and spaceborne tech for the United States Air Force, United States Space Force and beyond.
Learn more about how that can be done via Delia Jesaitis and Steve Colenzo's full AFRL Inspire 2022 talk now.
#AFResearchLab | #LabLife | #AFRLSpace
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872318
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-EG995-980
|Filename:
|DOD_109436806
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Delia Jesaitis & Steve Colenzo: Hacking in the Name of Space Security, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
