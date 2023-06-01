AFRL Inspire 2022: Delia Jesaitis & Steve Colenzo: Hacking in the Name of Space Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today's #LabLife feature centers on the idea of cultivating a more secure space for satellites and spaceborne tech for the United States Air Force, United States Space Force and beyond.



Learn more about how that can be done via Delia Jesaitis and Steve Colenzo's full AFRL Inspire 2022 talk now.



#AFResearchLab | #LabLife | #AFRLSpace