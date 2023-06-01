Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Inspire 2022: Delia Jesaitis & Steve Colenzo: Hacking in the Name of Space Security

    OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Today's #LabLife feature centers on the idea of cultivating a more secure space for satellites and spaceborne tech for the United States Air Force, United States Space Force and beyond.

    Learn more about how that can be done via Delia Jesaitis and Steve Colenzo's full AFRL Inspire 2022 talk now.

    #AFResearchLab | #LabLife | #AFRLSpace

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Inspire
    AFRL Inspire 2023

