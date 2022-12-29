AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Jayde King - Human Autonomy Teaming: Sci-Fi Dreams Made Reality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Jayde King sits at the crossroads of science fiction and reality due to her expertise in human machine teaming!



Learn more about her work improving digital systems to create a truly adaptive solutions "via" her AFRL Inspire 2022 now.



