If you had to teach a system how to operate in the busy place orbital space has become - you may need a driver's ed course.
Learn more about how that's being done via Dr. Kerianne Hobbs' talk during the AFRL Inspire 2022 event.
#AFReserchLab | #AFRLInspire22 | #AFRLInspire
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872308
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-EG995-660
|Filename:
|DOD_109436572
|Length:
|00:13:51
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Kerianne Hobbs - Drivers Ed for Space AI, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
