AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Kerianne Hobbs - Drivers Ed for Space AI

If you had to teach a system how to operate in the busy place orbital space has become - you may need a driver's ed course.



Learn more about how that's being done via Dr. Kerianne Hobbs' talk during the AFRL Inspire 2022 event.



