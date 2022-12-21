Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Kerianne Hobbs - Drivers Ed for Space AI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    If you had to teach a system how to operate in the busy place orbital space has become - you may need a driver's ed course.

    Learn more about how that's being done via Dr. Kerianne Hobbs' talk during the AFRL Inspire 2022 event.

    #AFReserchLab | #AFRLInspire22 | #AFRLInspire

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872308
    VIRIN: 221221-F-EG995-660
    Filename: DOD_109436572
    Length: 00:13:51
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Inspire 2022: Dr. Kerianne Hobbs - Drivers Ed for Space AI, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    AFRL Inspire
    AFRL Inspire 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT