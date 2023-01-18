Bill Donnellan: Watching Jennings Randolph Lake Grow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872305" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lead Park Ranger Bill Donnellan reflects upon his decades-long career in public service at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jennings Randolph Lake (JRL), located in Elk Garden, West Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Donnellan, who is retiring, spent almost his entire 38 years as a park ranger at JRL and oversaw the development of many of the lake's public offerings, including the beach and a robust community events schedule.