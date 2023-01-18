Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bill Donnellan: Watching Jennings Randolph Lake Grow

    ELK GARDEN, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Lead Park Ranger Bill Donnellan reflects upon his decades-long career in public service at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jennings Randolph Lake (JRL), located in Elk Garden, West Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Donnellan, who is retiring, spent almost his entire 38 years as a park ranger at JRL and oversaw the development of many of the lake's public offerings, including the beach and a robust community events schedule.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872305
    VIRIN: 230118-A-SE916-1005
    Filename: DOD_109436563
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: ELK GARDEN, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bill Donnellan: Watching Jennings Randolph Lake Grow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    USACE Baltimore
    Jennings Randolph Lake
    Army Corps of Engineer

