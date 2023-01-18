Bill Donnellan: Watching Jennings Randolph Lake Grow

Lead Park Ranger Bill Donnellan reflects upon his decades-long career in public service at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jennings Randolph Lake (JRL), located in Elk Garden, West Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Donnellan, who is retiring, spent almost his entire 38 years as a park ranger at JRL and oversaw the development of many of the lake's public offerings, including the beach and a robust community events schedule.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 14:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872305
|VIRIN:
|230118-A-SE916-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109436563
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|ELK GARDEN, WV, US
