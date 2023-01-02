Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scarlet Dragon: Joint Forces Coordinate Air Strikes Social Media Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs), assigned to 18th Air Support Operations Group, coordinate and control air strikes during Exercise Scarlet Dragon on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023. Scarlet Dragon is a joint exercise between all branches of the U.S. Military, hosted by XVIII Airborne Corps. The U.S. Marine Corps F-35s and USAF B-52 Bombers took part in a joint air strike to increase interoperability and lethality. The exercise was highly successful with effective communication between the JTACs and aircrews resulted in the completion of multiple air strikes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872300
    VIRIN: 230201-A-NJ170-476
    Filename: DOD_109436522
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scarlet Dragon: Joint Forces Coordinate Air Strikes Social Media Video, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    JTAC
    TACP
    F-35
    XVIII ABC
    18 ASOG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT