Scarlet Dragon: Joint Forces Coordinate Air Strikes Social Media Video

U.S Air Force joint terminal attack controllers (JTACs), assigned to 18th Air Support Operations Group, coordinate and control air strikes during Exercise Scarlet Dragon on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023. Scarlet Dragon is a joint exercise between all branches of the U.S. Military, hosted by XVIII Airborne Corps. The U.S. Marine Corps F-35s and USAF B-52 Bombers took part in a joint air strike to increase interoperability and lethality. The exercise was highly successful with effective communication between the JTACs and aircrews resulted in the completion of multiple air strikes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)